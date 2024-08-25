Bollywood's OG diva Kareena Kapoor never fails to charm fans with screen presence, not only is she a versatile actor but also a doting mommy to Taimur and Jeh. The actor is an avid social media user and often drops pictures and videos from her photoshoots, vacation getaways and her videos from her workouts.

Kareena often takes out time from her busy shoot schedule and brand endorsements and often spends quality time with her father Randhir Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena, Karisma, Jeh, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan at Randhir Kapoor's residence

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan along with their sons Taimur and Jeh, and their support staff were papped outside Randhir Kapoor's house. Apart from them, Karisma Kapoor was also seen entering her father Randhir's residence.

Before leaving her house, Kareena Kapoor waved at the shutterbugs.

While Karisma Kapoor obliged paps with pictures and videos. It so happened that paps missed clicking Karisma properly and requested her to pose again, and she did so.

Netizens were quick to compare the Kapoor sisters and were of the view that Karisma looks way younger than Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena's mommy duties

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena gave a sneak peek of how her rainy day went. Kareena was enjoying son Taimur's soccer game. She was dressed in stylish gumboots, denim, a tee, and a raincoat, and was seen holding an umbrella. She wrote, "Soccer Mom Duty," complete with a red heart emoji.

Work Front

Kareena's upcoming film The Buckingham Murders is set to release on September 13, the teaser of the film was dropped last week.

