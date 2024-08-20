The much-awaited teaser of Kareena Kapoor starrer The Buckingham Murders was dropped on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The suspense thriller is directed by Hansal Mehta, featuring Kareena Kapoor is gripping, riveting and will leave you at the edge of your seats.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a fearless cop and grieving mother, investigates a murder in London

The teaser starts with a young boy at a park in London in search of something. As the child walks through the park, there is a voiceover which talks about the joining of a new detective. Kareena (Jasmeet) plays the detective who is investigating the murder of a 10-year-old child Indian-origin kid in Buckinghamshire.

The twist is that Jasmeet is reeling from the loss of her own son, who was presumably murdered.

Are the cases linked is what one needs to find out?

Watch The Buckingham Murders teaser:

Fans loved Kareena's shift from the usual funny roles to a dark and complex characters.

In an interview with Variety in 2023, Kareena revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's role in Mare of Easttown. She said, "I love Mare of Easttown and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've moulded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that."

Work Front

Kareena will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third instalment of Singham was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014.

The Buckingham Murders is a mystery thriller and is directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakke, will release in cinemas on September 13.