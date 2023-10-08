Nushrratt Bharuccha was reportedly stuck in Israel amid the ongoing missle and rocket attacks by Gaza. The actress' team had revealed that they were unable to contact her. Nushrrat's family was unable to get in touch with her either and were fearing the worst. However, the latest update is that the actress has finally gotten in touch with her team.

Actress stuck

Nushrrat, who has worked in many Bollywood films, is finally on the way back to the country. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress finally got in touch with her team through the embassy and is on a flight back home. Since, she couldn't get a direct flight, the actress is now taking a connecting flight to reach India.

Finally coming back home

"We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt, and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight, so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared, but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank God that she is safe and on her way to India," a BL report quoted a source saying.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's mother has also expressed her gratitude for all her well wishers to came forward to help the stranded actress. The actress has worked in a number of Bollywood films like Chorrii, Janhit Mein Jaari, Chhorii, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Meeruthiya Gangsters, Darr at the Mall, LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha, Jai Santoshi Maa and others.