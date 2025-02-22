Kunal Kemmu has broken his silence on the ghastly attack on Saif Ali Khan. Kunal, who is the brother-in-law of Saif Ali Khan; has now said in an interview that the prime factor of importance for the family was Saif's well-being. Soha Ali Khan's husband recalled that it was at 6 am, while he was getting his daughter ready for school that he was informed about the incident.

Kunal further said that the first thing that he wanted to ask and know was whether Saif was doing okay. He added that the worst part for him was to break the news to Soha about the attack. He added that once they sent their daughter to school it was then that they rushed to the hospital.

The first reaction

"You know, honestly, the first thing was, is he (Saif Ali Khan) okay? And once we knew that he was okay and he was out of danger, none of the chatter made any sense again because that's the only thing that mattered," he told ANI.

"I woke up to a call at like about 6, and there was no information...It's very weird how fear works. I had to break this to her. We were getting our daughter ready to go to school and you just had this information and nothing else," he further said.

Kunal also mentioned how once they reached the hospital is when they came to know how the incidents of the night had unfolded.

Refuses to 'add words'

"So to kind of how to put this across, am I supposed to send my daughter to school right now or not? All of those things were kind of playing on my mind. So we did send her to school, and then I said we need to go there, and that's when slowly we started to find out what had kind of transpired," he added.

On being asked to speak further about the attack, Kemmu said that Saif had already given the details of how everything transpired. And that he didn't want to add words to it.