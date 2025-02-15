Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are leaving no stone unturned in protecting the privacy of their kids. Kareena and Saif have been not let their guards down ever since the attack by the intruder inside their home. As the whole Kapoor clan gathered for the birthday party of Randhir Kapoor, Bebo sternly told paps not to click Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Kareena tells paps not to click

As paps asked Kareena for a picture, the diva could be heard saying, "Mera photos leke aap log please chale jaao. Bachchon ka bola tha...(You can take my pictures and leave please. I had told you about the kids' photos...)". The paparazzi agreed and assured her that they would only take her picture. The Singham Again actress smiled and posed for the paps.

But, reminded them again not to click the pictures of her kids before leaving from there. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's little daughter, Raha Kapoor was spotted entering the party looking like a little doll.

Saif's interview about the attack

Saif Ali Khan had recently opened up about the night of the attack and revealed how the intruder had entered into the washroom of one of the kids through a drainage pipe. Saif revealed that he and Kareena were woken up by the screams of their house help. He mentioned that upon seeing the man standing next to Jeh's bed, he just charged at the intruder.

"I kind of lost it, and went in there to see and I saw this guy holding (what I thought were) two sticks over Jeh's bed – it was actually a hexa blade. So he had a knife in each hand and a mask on. It was a surreal scene. And something just kind of took over and I just grabbed him. I ran and pulled him down, and then we were wrestling," Saif said in an interview with TOI.