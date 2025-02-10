Almost a month after the ghastly attack on Saif Ali Khan by an intruder inside his own home, the Nawab of Pataudi has opened up about the details of that night. From how the intruder entered their home, the fight that happened to his journey to the hospital; Khan has spilled the beans on it all. The actor also answered questioned on how he was able to walk out of the hospital despite such injuries.

The night of the attack

Saif Ali Khan has shared the exact details of the how the entire incident unfolded in an elaborate interview with Anshul Chaturvedi of TOI. Talking about that night, the Devara actor said that Kareena Kapoor Khan had gone out for dinner and he was at home as he had an early morning work commitment. He mentioned that once Bebo was back, the two talked and slept off.

The attack

It was around 2 am that Saif's house help rushed into their room and shouted how an intruder had barged into Jeh's room with knives in his hands and was demanding money.

"I kind of lost it, and went in there to see and I saw this guy holding (what I thought were) two sticks over Jeh's bed – it was actually a hexa blade. So he had a knife in each hand and a mask on. It was a surreal scene. And something just kind of took over and I just grabbed him. I ran and pulled him down, and then we were wrestling," Saif said in the interview.

Ghastly details

Saif further said that at that time he didn't realise that it was the knife the intruder was attacking him with. He also mentioned that he couldn't even feel the pain due to the adrenaline.

"And then he was slashing at my neck, and I was blocking it with my hand. There were slashes to my palm and my wrist and arm. There was all this violence – slashing with both hands, most of which was kind of defended. And yeah, I fought with him, but I couldn't handle it after a while because there were these two knives in action. And I was just barefoot, bare-handed in a kurta pajama," he added.

The Jewel Thief actor further revealed that right when he was praying that someone would help him, his house help, Geeta pulled him off and together they pushed the intruder into the bathroom and locked it from outside. Meanwhile, Jeh had been taken to Taimur's room.

However, the intruder escaped through the bathroom's pipe as it was the same route he had taken to enter into the kid's room.

Once the intruder ran away

Saif further added that post locking the intruder inside the washroom, he and the househelp took up the decorative swords and decided to fight the intruder. But, Kareena feared that there could be more of them and urged Saif Ali Khan to rush to the hospital. She also wanted to take Jeh to some place safe.