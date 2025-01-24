'He Stabbed Me in the Back, Neck, and Hands, Kareena and My Sons Were Scared Seeing the Blood: Saif Ali Khan's statement to Police

With each passing day, the case of Saif Ali Khan's gruesome knife attack is becoming more suspicious. Last Thursday, January 16, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his Bandra home during an attempted burglary. The actor fought with the intruder and, in a scuffle to save his kids and househelp, the intruder stabbed him six times. Saif was rushed to the hospital, underwent surgeries, and on Tuesday, he was discharged.

Saif is recovering well, and the police case is underway. Saif Ali Khan has recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police regarding what transpired on that fateful night.

According to several news reports, sources revealed that Saif Ali Khan provided full details of the incident to the police at his residence, narrating the entire sequence of events. He explained how the stabbing unfolded.

Saif Ali Khan stated that he and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, were in their bedroom on the 11th floor of the Satguru Sharan building when they heard their younger son Jehangir's (Jeh) nanny scream.

Awakened by her screams, Saif and Kareena rushed to their son's room, where they encountered the alleged attacker. The nanny, Eliyama Philips, was terrified and screaming, while Jeh was crying, Saif told the police.

When Saif Ali Khan tried to stop the intruder from attacking, he was stabbed brutally.

This is what Saif Ali Khan said:

"I held the assailant tight, but after he stabbed me repeatedly in my back, my grip loosened," the actor told the police.

"Seeing all this, my family as well as the staff working in the house were scared," he added.

The exact time when the incident occurred

Saif Ali Khan told the police that he heard a commotion in his home between 2:30 am and 2:40 am on January 16. The actor said he was in his room on the 12th floor of the building with his wife, Kareena Kapoor.

"I stepped down to the 11th floor, where both my sons and their caretaker stay, after hearing some noises. As I reached Jeh's room, I saw his caretaker talking to a stranger in a loud voice," Saif said.

"After a while, the stranger started stabbing me. He stabbed me in my back, neck, and hands. The caretaker left the room with Jeh," he added.

"I somehow managed to overpower the attacker and locked him inside the room."

"Kareena and my sons were scared seeing me injured and the flow of blood. That's when I was taken to the hospital," Saif told the police.

"The man was carrying a knife. Sensing a threat, I attempted to grab him," he said.

About the attacker

Mumbai police have knabbed the attacker Shariful Islam, who reportedly entered India illegally from Bangladesh last year, was apprehended near Thane, Mumbai, after an extensive three-day manhunt involving at least 20 Mumbai Police teams. According to media reports, was cited by NDTV, and the police tracked him down after he paid for a paratha breakfast using Google Pay.

Investigators discovered several fingerprints belonging to the suspect at the actor's residence. These were located on the building's stairwell, the bathroom door, and Jeh's bedroom door handle. These fingerprints have been sent for forensic analysis.

The 30-year-old suspect allegedly confessed to the crime two days after his arrest, reportedly stating, "Haan, maine hi kiya hai" ("Yes, I did it").

However, Shariful's father, Md Ruhul Amin Fakir, has claimed that his son was wrongfully accused.

"From the CCTV footage shown, my son doesn't even keep his hair long. I believe he is being framed. He left Bangladesh due to the political unrest and came to India seeking stability. He was employed, received a salary, and was even appreciated by his employer," said Fakir in defence of his son.