Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has struck an emotional chord with audiences across India. While the film has received mixed reviews, many have appreciated the Gen Z leads for their confidence and ability to handle intense emotional scenes. Aneet, in particular, has been praised for her natural beauty and unfiltered appearance, free of botox and fillers, which has resonated with viewers. Ahaan, however, has received a more divided response, with some lauding his performance while others criticised his acting as overly loud.

Moviegoers have flocked to theatres to watch the film and are enjoying the experience. Several viral videos from packed screenings show audiences turning theatres into what resembles a live concert, waving flashlights, singing along, and cheering with infectious enthusiasm.

In one viral clip, fans were even seen removing their shirts as Ahaan appeared on screen, breaking into the film's title track, Saiyaara.

Crazyyy scenes from Saiyaara in theatres. bow down to mohit suri for bringing back old bollywood vibe & giving us future stars Ahaan panday & Aneet padda pic.twitter.com/cj3eIWhqkd — ๑ (@vardaanforu) July 19, 2025

With audiences dancing, singing, and fully immersing themselves in the film, the lead actors were overwhelmed by the response. They took to social media to thank fans for showering them with love.

However, this frenzy hasn't convinced everyone. Some netizens have accused the makers of aggressive publicity and alleged paid promotions. Redditors argue that the film is overly loud and that Ahaan isn't delivering lines; he's shouting them.

About the film Saiyaara

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, hit theatres on July 18. The romantic drama follows Vaani Batra, an ambitious journalist, and Krish Kapoor, an aspiring music star, as they navigate love, dreams, and the challenges that come with both.

#Saiyaara

**Spoiler Ahead**



Avoid the post & video if u r watching it in theatre..



In this one scene thats the turning point of the movie both #AhaanPandey & #AneetPadda literally ate whole bunch of nepo kids that hv come in last few years.Such nuanced performance.Everyone in… pic.twitter.com/lW6FOtrfmy — Gagori (@gagori_uin) July 19, 2025

The film marks the big-screen debut of Ahaan Panday as a YRF hero, alongside Aneet Padda, who gained acclaim for her role in Big Girls Don't Cry.