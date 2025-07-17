Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's cousin, Ahaan Panday, is all set to make his debut alongside Aneet Padda in Mohit Suri's romantic musical drama Saiyaara.

Apart from Ahaan, Saiyaara also stars Aneet Padda. The trailer and songs have already created a stir online, with both debutants adding oomph to their characters. From Ahaan flaunting his chiselled abs and rugged look to Aneet showcasing her hourglass figure in a swimsuit, the newcomers are seen locking lips, cuddling, and turning up the heat. Several bold and explicit scenes from the film are going viral on social media.

CBFC has granted the film a U/A certificate but recommended several cuts, including the deletion of 10 seconds of "sensual, intimate, body exposure visuals."

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC asked the makers of Saiyaara to implement specific edits. At four points in the film, 'objectionable' words were censored and replaced with more 'appropriate' language. In addition, the board directed the filmmakers to insert a static disclaimer on helmet safety in scenes featuring two-wheeler vehicles.

Netizens have expressed their displeasure over the censorship, accusing the board of being overly controlling with films, be it Bollywood or Hollywood.

For the unversed, the kissing scene between actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan (as Superman and Lois Lane) was removed by India's censor board, which has already caused uproar on social media.

Many even suggested that filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga should head the CBFC. A

A user wrote, "Sanskari censor board got no chill."

One comment read, "We will witness Sandeep Reddy Vanga vs Censor Board soon." Another said, "Sandeep Vanga for CBFC chairman. Please upvote."

The next one mentioned, "It's a Certification Board, not a film-cutting board."

A user also noted, "The same CBFC gave Housefull 5 a U/A certificate. Hypocrisy."

About the film

Directed by Mohit Suri and presented by Yash Raj Films. The film is set to release in cinemas on 18 July, clashing at the box office with Sonakshi Sinha's Nikita Roy and Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great.