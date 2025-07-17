It was a star-studded night at the special screening of Nikita Roy, starring Sonakshi Sinha and marking the directorial debut of her brother, Kussh S Sinha. While Sonakshi and her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, were notably absent, other family members, including Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha, Jackky Bhagnani, Anu Ranjan, Shashi Ranjan, and filmmaker Subhash Ghai, were in attendance.

Several photos and videos of Shatrughan Sinha posing with his wife, Poonam, and son, Kussh, have gone viral on social media. However, the absence of Sonakshi and Zaheer at the screening, despite Sonakshi being the lead, raised eyebrows and fueled ongoing rumours of a rift between her and her brothers, Kussh and Luv Sinha.

The alleged tension reportedly stems from Sonakshi's interfaith marriage to Zaheer Iqbal, which her brothers are said to have disapproved of. While her parents, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, attended the wedding, both Kussh and Luv were noticeably absent.

In a conversation with Lehren Retro, Shatrughan Sinha addressed the situation without delving into specifics. When asked why his sons didn't attend the wedding, he said, "I will not complain. They are only human beings. They are probably still not that mature. I understand their pain and confusion. There is always a cultural reaction. Perhaps, if I were their age, I might have reacted the same way. But with maturity, seniority, and experience comes perspective. So, my reaction was not as intense as my sons'."

When asked if he supports his daughter's interfaith marriage, he responded, "Of course, I support my daughter. I have no reason not to. It's their life and their marriage. If they are sure about each other, who are we to be against it? As a parent and father, it was my duty to support her. I have always been with her."

He added, "We talk so much about women's empowerment, how can it be wrong for her to choose her partner? It's not as if she did anything illegal. She's mature. I was enjoying her wedding celebrations. I was happy to meet and greet people. Sonakshi and Zaheer looked beautiful together. The atmosphere was full of joy."

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal kept their relationship a secret for many years before officially getting married in a private ceremony at the actress's Mumbai residence on June 23. Their registered marriage was followed by a reception attended by many Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Rekha and Kajol.

About Nikita Roy

Nikita Roy is a supernatural thriller that features Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, set against a mysterious and eerie backdrop. With veteran actors like Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar joining the ensemble, the film has generated buzz for its dark, immersive tone and emotional depth.