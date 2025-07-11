After the success of Son of Sardaar, the makers have finally unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur.

Even before the trailer dropped, Ajay Devgn had already taken the internet by storm with his now-viral finger dance step. Paired with the quirky romantic track Pehla Tu Duja Tu, the film had already hinted at the madcap comedy and desi flavour it promises to deliver.

The angry action hero now returns as the comedy king, stepping back into the genre that fans love him. While the first part was rooted in Punjab, the sequel transports the chaos and laughter to the scenic backdrop of Scotland.

The trailer opens with a hilarious scene: Ajay's character watches an elderly woman, whom he refers to as 'bebe'. Cut to comedy of errors and loads of action drama. Then comes the love story between Ajay and Mrunal Thakur's characters. Apart from action, drama, lighter and dance.

The trailer also touches upon themes of patriotism, with Ajay's character referencing Pakistan's attacks and even a subtle recreation of to Sunny Deol's iconic Border scene. The film also explores the life of an Army officer.

In one of the scenes, Ajay takes a dig at Pakistan, including Kubbra Sait, he said, "Pehli toh sirf janani thi, ab janani upar se Pakistani. Bomb phodhte ho tum log mere desh pe (You drop bombs in our country)." Needless to say, the dialogues in the trailer are whistle-worthy.

There are several witty one-liners throughout the trailer, including nostalgic throwbacks like "Just joking" and "Kadi hass vi liya karo," evoking fond memories of the original film.

Although the trailer left netizens unimpressed and Ajay and Mrunal's chemistry appeared quite cold. Fans were emotional seeing Mukul Dev,

One user wrote, "Nothing can beat the first part of Son of Sardaar," while another commented, "Circus 2.0 loading... Can't match 1% of the original's vibe."

A user mentioned, "Why replace Sonakshi Sinha? Mrunal and Ajay have zero chemistry," and "Without Sonakshi, this feels incomplete."

The next one wrote, "Dear Bollywood, stop making these forcefully loud comedy movies—they're just not funny anymore."

Another said, "Son of Sardaar 2 is proof that sequels should require a license."

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film features a stellar ensemble including Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta, and the late Mukul Dev.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Son of Sardaar 2 is a Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited production. Produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, with N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja, and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak—Son of Sardaar 2 releases on July 25, 2025.