A while back, when the news of another starkid from another film family made it to the headlines, netizens were extremely upset. While Ahaan Panday was always liked for his Instagram presence and his persona earlier, he met with extreme criticism when the news of his debut movie came to light. Netizens trolled and mocked him and expressed their disgust of constantly seeing "nepo kids" getting bigger and better projects. However, that disgust and disdain seem to have taken a back seat as the teaser for his debut movie was released.

Ahaan Panday is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri's film 'Saiyaara' opposite Aneet Padda, who shot to fame because of her performance in 'Big Girls Don't Cry.' The teaser of their film looked promising, and fans were extremely elated to see the sizzling on-screen chemistry between the newest B-town pair. This, however, looked to fans like every other Mohit Suri movie ever.

To start off with, it seemed like all of Bollywood came out to cheer for Ahaan, and that was quite apparent in the comment section of the teaser shared on Instagram.

Rasha Thadani commented on the post saying, "GO AHAANNNNN" while Tara Sutaria wrote, "AHAANIE! It's finally happening :) So proud of you. You both are just wonderful in the trailer!!!!"

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Disha Patani also posted emojis in the comment section. On the other hand, celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor shared the teaser on their Instagram stories.

But how did fans and followers react to the teaser? Well, a comment on Instagram read, "Malang aur aashiqi 2 ko mila ne Mohit Suri ne ek nayi movie bnai hai" while another read, "Malaang + Aashiqui 2 = Saiyaara."

A netizen commented, "Thoda rockstar+aashiqui 2+Malang sab milake = saiyaara... I hope these two won't disappoint us", while another one mentioned, "Lead actors are definitely working for me."

Every Mohit Suri film has great songs, and a fan too expressed their excitement about the same in a comment that read, "Wow. Mohit Suri and his blockbuster musical albums". There were also comments like, "How aashiqui 3 should've look like", "One more chump nepokid with neither talent nor looks to play a hero" and "Long time waiting for ahan pandey best debut for romantic love story very excited."