Ahaan Panday has always been one of the most followed star kids on social media. From posting his song covers to featuring his sister Alanna Panday, he has always kept his fans hooked. Now, he is all set to make his big Bollywood debut under the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner. However, after the announcement was made, it sparked a major nepotism debate, and netizens were quite articulate in showcasing and emphasizing their disapproval of yet another B-town insider being launched and taking up a major role.

On Tuesday, YRF took to its social media handles to share the news of Ahaan's acting debut. The film will be directed by Mohit Suri, who has directed films like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain. The production house shared details about the film and wrote, "Yash Raj Films' romantic film SAIYAARA, which introduces Ahaan Panday in the Hindi film industry & also stars Aneet Padda as the female lead, is set to release on July 18, 2025 in theatres worldwide."

They also added the fact that "SAIYAARA, is an intense love story that brings YRF and Mohit Suri together for the first time!"

While many were excited that Ahaan would be making his silver screen debut, most were reluctant and expressed their disapproval of the same. The comment section of the announcement post was flooded with comments on nepotism and how big banners such as YRF propagate the idea and concept of it. Many questioned why it is always the starkids who are getting such huge opportunities while outsiders have to constantly work hard to get roles.

A comment on the post read, "Do you guys even make movies for the audience? Or do you make movies just to launch another star kid?"

While another wrote, "Bas right left only stars kids — no respect of acting in Bollywood - that's the reason from last many years ek bhi amazing movie nahi bani ..(Right left only star kids- no respect of acting in Bollywood- that's the reason from last many years there has been no amazing film that has been made).

An Instagram user commented saying, "Tumlog thoda normal outsider actors ko bhi launch kar lo Abhi ( You guys should launch some normal outsider actors now).

There were also comments like, "Noooooo not another pandey pls we r tortured with ananya now her brother", "One more Nepo dog" and "Bollywood is so screwed to the core".

The film will also feature Aneet Padda opposite Ahaan as the female lead. However, for those still unversed about who Ahaan is, he is Chunky Panday's nephew and Ananya Panday's brother. He is also extremely close to the other Starkids in Bollywood and is often spotted at major Bollywood celebrations.