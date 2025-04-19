Katrina Kaif is one of those actors who makes it a point to write a note of appreciation once she has watched a film. Recently, she took to her Instagram story to post a review of Kesari Chapter-2, while she mentioned everyone associated with the film, Katrina somehow missed tagging Ananya Panday. Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice this and immediately started speculating about things. While Katrina may have corrected her error, social media users made sure to make the fact that she omitted Ananya's name from the review note absolutely viral.

Early on Saturday, Katrina took to her Instagram story to talk about Kesari Chapter 2, which has been directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. Sharing the poster of the film, Katrina wrote, "An untold story told so beautifully by Karan Tyagi... Amritpal Bindra, Anand Tiwari, so proud of you... Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan were just terrific. Congrats Dharma Movies, Leo Movies Collective, Karan Johar." The only person missing from this note was Ananya Panday.

Netizens were quick enough to notice this and promptly started a discourse on Reddit about it. While many mocked Ananya and spoke about how she did not deserve to be mentioned, others thought that no matter what, she should most certainly have been tagged with the rest of the team and that Katrina had made an unpardonable mistake.

A Reddit user wrote, "Kat just forgot to mention ananya lol, since ananya is so forgettable", while another said, "So.. Pandey ji thought that she is the main character and deserves praises just for existing and hogging screen time" to which another person commented saying, "I haven't seen the movie, but I am sure her expressions would be as stiff as a log." A netizen pointed out, "No matter how she has performed ..she should have tagged her lol consider Katrina has done the same kind of performance/roles in every movies if she got replaced it would not have affected much."

"It's hilarious also because Mrs kaushal is usually the first to cry over not getting credit and mentioned along her costars, no matter how small her roles are. But she can't do the same for other actresses" said a netizen, while another mentioned, "Bollywood actresses are so insecure.

Not hard to show support for a younger actress. It's not like Katrina is a brilliant performer herself." There were also comments like "It's hilarious that it's coming from Kitto, who hasn't delivered a single decent performance in any movie herself."

However, amidst all of the bashing, many netizens were also optimistic about how this is probably a general error and that Katrina would soon rectify her mistake. The actress, of course, did not disappoint and soon put up yet another story which did mention Ananya this time, along with the rest of the Kesari- Chapter 2 team.