Ananya Panday is perhaps one of the most popular Gen-Z stars. From having some amazing films in her kitty, she also has quite a few interesting brand deals. She might have been in the film industry for a short span of time, but in that period, she has been able to achieve several milestones. Ananya has walked the ramp for ace Indian designers and has also represented global brands like Jimmy Choo and Swarovski. Not many other Gen-Z stars have been able to achieve this. Ananya has gotten another feather attached to her hat by becoming the new brand ambassador for Chanel in India.

The Business of Fashion (BOF) shared this news on their official Instagram page, where they stated that many had been speculating that Ananya would become the brand ambassador since Chanel's Spring/Summer show in Paris this year. At the time of Paris Fashion Week, there were indeed rumors doing the rounds that the actress may sign a deal with them, but no confirmation had come either from Ananya's side or from the brand's.

Talking to BOF, Chanel's spokesperson officially shared why they chose Ananya to be their brand ambassador in India and not any other star. The brand was quoted as saying, "Ananya characterises a generation of evolving tastes and fiercely independent identities who navigate the world with their curiosities."

They further added, "Her values resonate with Chanel, making her the perfect choice to represent the house."

Ananya also shared the news on her Instagram handle, where she received tons of compliments from those in the film and fashion fraternity.

Maheep Kapoor commented, "Ahhhmazzziiinggg this is huge."

Ananya's best friend, Suhana, wrote, "Wow just amazing."

Her mother, Bhavana Panday, commented on the post saying, "Love you my baby girl !!!!! Only the best for you always !!!! Shine on !!!! ❤️❤️ you make us proud".

Several others like Zoya Akhtar, Yasmin Karachiwala, Karan Johar and Shanaya Kapoor also shared their best wishes for her.

After her appointment as the brand ambassador, a Reddit discourse was started discussing whether Ananya deserves it or not. While most were annoyed, some were fine with it and also shared plausible reasons behind the appointment.

A comment on the discourse said, "Tbh this isn't surprising. She already had invites from Chanel events last year and wore Chanel outfits in recent years", while another wrote, "Never knew Chanel's standard has fallen."

An Internet user wrote, "These big brands are handing out ambassadorships like lolly pops. Ananya has not achieved the peak level as yet that she can represent Chanel. What about Kriti Sanon who has done much more??" and another said, "The fact that Chanel has had to stoop so low , it's absolutely horrible. The day has come when ananya panday has become a Chanel ambassador. Has the bar dropped so low."

However, amidst all of this, the popular anonymous fashion commentator, Diet Sabya, wrote, "At this point she's the Gen Z celebrity with the biggest and buzziest brand contracts."

In terms of work, Ananya's film 'Kesari Chapter 2' will be released in theaters on April 18. The film also features Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan in titular roles.