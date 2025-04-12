Akshay Kumar is currently keeping busy with the promotions of his upcoming film 'Kesari- Chapter 2'. There is a lot of anticipation around the film and netizens are absolutely eager to see Kumar portray the role of C. Sankaran Nair. At a promotional event for the film, Akshay spoke about how he wants the British government as well as King Charles to watch the film. Not only that, but he also mentioned that he wanted them to realise their mistake after watching 'Kesari- Chapter 2.' He also recalled how his father would narrate stories to him about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

'Kesari-Chapter 2' which has been directed by Karan Singh Tyagi will feature Akshay in the role of C. Sankaran Nair, who fought a major legal battle against General Dyer and the British government in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh incident which took place in 1919. Talking at a press conference, Akshay spoke about how he had heard stories about the massacre from his father.

Akshay said, "My grandfather witnessed the entire Jallianwala Bagh incident. He had told stories to my father about this, and my father told me. I have known a lot about the massacre since I was a child, so the film is very special to me. The event has been etched in my mind always...The most surprising thing was history doesn't tell us what we actually need to know."

The actor then went on to speak about how he would want the British government and King Charles to watch the film. He mentioned that after watching the film, an apology is bound to come from their end. However, he specified that while he was not begging for an apology from them, he seemed certain that it would eventually follow.

"I'm not here with a begging bowl to say, 'They should say sorry'. I want them to at least watch this movie and realise the mistake. Other things will flow automatically from their mouth. The apology is bound to happen, it will flow on its own. But I want them to watch this film. I want the British government and King Charles to watch this film. They should see what happened. The rest will follow automatically" said Akshay.

Kesari- Chapter 1 was released in 2019 and starred Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra. Kesari 2 is scheduled to release on April 18 and will feature Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles.