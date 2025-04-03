The trailer of the Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan starrer Kesari 2 was dropped on Thursday.

The film revolves around a legal battle that followed the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919. The gripping courtroom drama revisits this tragic historical event, shedding light on lesser-known aspects of the case.

In the film, Akshay Kumar portrays lawyer Sankaran Nair, who sued the British Empire for committing genocide in Amritsar. The massacre resulted in the deaths of at least 1,650 people.

Akshay Kumar's character gets embroiled in a legal battle with R. Madhavan, who plays lawyer Neville McKinley.

The intense face-off between Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, coupled with powerful dialogue delivery, will keep you on the edge of your seat.

In the trailer, Akshay's character, Sankaran Nair, confronts General Dyer, who falsely claims that the crowd inside Jallianwala Bagh was full of armed terrorists. In a gripping courtroom moment, Nair questions, "What weapons did you see in the hands of eight-month-old babies? Their kadas? Or their clenched fists?"

Ananya Panday also plays a pivotal role in the film as a law student studying in the UK.

Netizens weren't impressed with Ananya Panday's dialogue delivery and diction.

A user shared, "Ananya had two dialogues and she literally manages to speak them in two different accents. she's hella bad and sticks out like a sore thumb in a decent trailer. Akshay looks fierce though. "

Another wrote, "Ananya her dialogue delivery is still quite funny. She escaped a lot of criticism just because she was playing herself in her OTT shows."

The third user wrote, "That one line which Ananya spoke in her mother tongue English with those bland expressions had me cracked up between all the intensity they were trying to portray. I mean in this trailer clearly, she is funny when trying to do emotional scenes. So again here she is gonna get her English dialogues, and that too a few dialogues in which she will add some sobo accent of her and now again, her pr will claim her improvement?"

The fourth one said, "It was quite a good trailer (except Ananya) but obviously people here would still bash it because of Akshay."

The next one wrote, "Disappointing trailer. Had some expectations given all the talk about it, but this is pretty pedestrian. Akshay is doing what he has in umpteen other movies. Also, the crown was never in any danger, so introducing Madhavan's character as "the only way to save the crown" seems like hyperbole. And the lesser said about Ananya the better it is."

About the Jallianwala Bagh massacre

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April 13, 1919. A large crowd had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, Punjab, to protest against the Rowlatt Act and the arrest of pro-Indian activists Saifuddin Kitchlew and Satyapal.

In response to the gathering, General R.E.H. Dyer surrounded the crowd with Gurkha and Sikh infantry regiments. He then ordered his troops to open fire, continuing the assault until their ammunition ran low, at which point they were instructed to stop. Thousands of people were killed or injured in the massacre.

Kesari Chapter 2 will be released in theatres on April 18.