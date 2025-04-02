Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani, is known for his love and kindness toward animals. On March 28, he began his padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka, a journey spanning approximately 141 kilometers.

Walking 15 to 20 kilometers daily, Anant is expected to complete the pilgrimage in 12 days. This spiritual journey comes ahead of his 30th birthday on April 10.

During his sacred journey from Jamnagar to Dwarka, Anant encountered a poultry van transporting chickens. When one of the chickens fell onto the road, he quickly rescued it, walking down the road with the bird in his hand.

Anant Ambani’s padyatra is a powerful reminder that faith is about action, not just words. pic.twitter.com/jJePILbBlI — Payal Sinha ?? (@indic_kanyaa) March 30, 2025

A video of the incident has gone viral. In the footage, Anant Ambani is seen stopping a van near Khambhalia town in the Devbhumi Dwarka district, which was carrying chickens for slaughter in the early hours of the morning. He then instructed his team to compensate the owner and rescue all the caged birds. He purchased all 250 chickens at twice their price and set them free. Holding a chicken in his hand, he continued his journey while chanting "Jai Dwarkadhish."

However, a section of netizens criticised Anant Ambani's PR team, calling out the act as hypocritical.

Walking to Dwarka is not just a journey for Anant Ambani, but a spiritual experience. pic.twitter.com/BYtWVYBVyr — ??????? (@iParadox) March 31, 2025

One X user pointed out the contradiction, writing, "Anant Ambani is the son of one of the richest people in the world, with immense financial and political power. But his PR team is pathetic. How did they think saving chickens was a good idea—especially when he owns Vantara, a private zoo where non-vegetarian food is served?"

Another user highlighted his past fashion choices, stating, "Anant wore leather clothing during his Sangeet. In an absurd PR stunt, he saved 250 hens from being butchered and paid twice their total cost. The irony? At his own Sangeet ceremony, he wore an alligator leather jacket worth 40,000 Euros."

Vantara’s lions & tigers are on a strict vegetarian diet. ? https://t.co/Of3h89C4RV — Shahzad Saleem (@iShahzadSaleem) April 2, 2025