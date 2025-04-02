Fashion brand Vivienne Westwood hosted its first-ever show in Mumbai on April 1. The star-studded affair saw several celebrities in attendance, including Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Mira Rajput, Radhika Merchant, and Vaani Kapoor, among others.

Several videos and photos have gone viral, showing Janhvi Kapoor and Radhika Merchant being mobbed by fans. Radhika and Janhvi were escorted to the event by Radhika's security personnel.

Who wore what!

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in an ivory-hued, blue-embellished off-shoulder corset top, which she paired with a thigh-high slit satin skirt and silver heels, exuding grace and sophistication.

Huma Qureshi is stunning in an all-black ensemble, adding a touch of gothic elegance.

Uorfi Javed opted for a thigh-high slit gown, adding her unique touch by pairing it with a mesh veil that perfectly complemented her ensemble.

Kareena vs Mira, who slayed at the event!

Kareena Kapoor dazzled in a maroon off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit. Mira Kapoor looked ethereal in a summery, multi-hued off-shoulder dress.

However, netizens felt that Kareena stole the spotlight from Mira, as she effortlessly slayed.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans also noticed Mira's seemingly unhappy and grumpy body language. Many called her out for appearing arrogant.

Disha Patani slayed in a bodycon embellished gown.

Radhika Merchant made a striking appearance at the Vivienne Westwood show in a vintage archival corset top and scarf from the brand's 1990-91 'Portrait' collection. She paired it with a custom Chanderi sari, accessorized with a statement necklace and studded earrings. She completed her look with a sleek bun.

Patralekhaa embraced Barbie-core elegance in a dusty pink off-shoulder dress paired with matching heels and a retro-styled hairdo that added a vintage touch.

Bhumi Pednekar opted for a denim-on-denim outfit featuring a structured corset top.

