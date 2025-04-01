This year, celebrities missed politician Baba Siddiqui's iconic Eid bash. For the unversed, Baba Siddiqui was an influential figure in Indian politics and was tragically shot dead on October 12, 2024.

Keeping up with Bollywood's tradition of Eid and Iftar parties, Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, hosted a grand Eid celebration on Monday at Mercii in Mumbai. The guest list featured big names like Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, Genelia Deshmukh, Iulia Vantur, and Saqib Saleem. Bhaijaan's family, including Alvira Khan, Arpita Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Salim Khan, and Alizeh Agnihotri, were also present at the grand celebration.

Videos shared on Viral Bhayani's Instagram page showcased glimpses of the glamorous evening, capturing the celebrities in their festive best.

Let's take a look at who wore what!

Salman Khan ditched traditional attire and opted for a black shirt and jeans. His faded jeans, from Givenchy, featured graphics of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, a classic cartoon character created by Walt Disney in 1927. He paired them with a blue suede jacket and a T-shirt that matched his black boots.

On the other hand, singer Iulia Vantur made a head-turning appearance in a traditional ensemble.

Sonakshi Sinha, who celebrated her first Eid with husband Zaheer Iqbal, also attended the party. She donned a cream kurti with pink floral motifs and intricate mirrorwork along the neckline, while Zaheer opted for a sherwani. Sonakshi completed her look with a red bindi.

Sohail Khan posed for the paparazzi with his son. The actor-director kept it casual in staples like jeans, sneakers, and a T-shirt.

Arbaaz Khan wore a black kurta and pyjama. He arrived with his wife, Sshura Khan.

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh served major couple goals as they arrived hand-in-hand for Salman Khan's party. Genelia looked elegant in an ivory suit with stunning mirrorwork, while Riteish chose a black kurta with sequins.

Sophie Choudry was seen in an ivory sharara set, while Shamita Shetty looked gorgeous in an off-white ensemble.

Sonali Bendre opted for a pink suit with fine golden zari work along the hemline. She elevated her look with a golden potli bag to match the embroidery of her outfit.

Last week, Sonali suffered a massive fall and injured her arms. She was seen at the event wearing an arm sling and a wristband.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's action film Sikandar was released on March 30, 2025. However, the response from the audience and fans has been underwhelming. Moviegoers have criticised the film for lacking a strong storyline and have labeled it a flop.

