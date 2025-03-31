Following the customary Eid tradition, Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan greeted their fans on Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday.

Salman Khan, accompanied by his niece, Ayat Sharma and nephew, stepped onto the balcony of his residence to wave at the massive crowd gathered outside. Fans, who had been waiting for hours, were in for a special treat as little Aayat stood beside her Mamu, witnessing the grand celebration.

Several photos and videos of Salman waving to his fans quickly went viral. In one clip, Ayat is seen enthusiastically joining him in greeting the crowd. Another video captures Salman lifting her as she eagerly looks outside the balcony, appearing awestruck by the overwhelming sea of admirers.

This year, Salman greeted his fans from behind a balcony covered with bulletproof glass, a precaution taken to counter potential sniper threats.

The superstar later shared a video on Instagram, where he could be seen interacting with fans from his residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. Dressed in a traditional white Pathani suit, Salman acknowledged the immense turnout, waving through the protective glass.

He captioned the post, "Shukriya, thank you, aur sab ko Eid Mubarak."

Heightened security measures at Salman Khan's residence

Earlier in January, new bulletproof glass was installed in the balcony from which Salman traditionally greets his fans. In addition, advanced CCTV cameras and a modern security system were implemented to enhance surveillance.

Reports indicate that the actor resides in a one-bedroom flat on the ground floor of Galaxy Apartments, while his parents live on the first floor.

Why the bulletproof balcony?

In April last year, two unidentified men on a motorbike fired four gunshots at Salman Khan's residence before fleeing the scene. The actor believes gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was behind the attack, allegedly planning to harm him and his family. Even Salman's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, received threats from members of Bishnoi's gang while the gangster continues to serve his sentence in jail.

Adding to the security concerns, in October 2024, Salman's close friend and politician Baba Siddique was tragically gunned down near his office in Bandra. Siddique was known for hosting extravagant Iftar parties attended by Bollywood's biggest stars.

For the unversed, it was during the 2013 Iftar gathering that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan ended their long-standing feud after a five-year rift that had divided the industry.

Aamir Khan's Eid gesture

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan also delighted his admirers by stepping onto his balcony to greet fans, making their Eid celebrations even more special.

