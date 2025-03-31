Aishwarya Rai holds daughter Aaradhya's hand, poses with Abhishek Bachchan at cousin's wedding [Reactions]

Lately, Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been making headlines due to speculation about trouble in their marriage. However, the couple remains unfazed and has repeatedly shut down divorce rumors by making public appearances together.

Amid the ongoing speculation, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, along with their daughter Aaradhya, attended a wedding in Pune. Over the weekend, Aishwarya was seen at her cousin's wedding, once again putting an end to the divorce rumors. Several pictures and videos of the family posing with the newlywed couple and guests have since gone viral.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning in a red Anarkali traditional outfit.

In one of the pictures, the trio is seen posing with close family members, with Aishwarya and Abhishek standing at the back while Aaradhya sits on the floor with other relatives. Another post shows Aishwarya wearing a green outfit.

A Reddit user shared a photo with the caption: "I follow Shloka Shetty, who is Aishwarya's maternal cousin. Shloka's brother recently got married, and Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya appeared in many pictures, just like a normal family."

As soon as Aishwarya's Anarkali look went viral, netizens criticised her stylist, accusing them of ruining her beauty. Some even commented that Aishwarya has lost her charm and appears dull and sad.

A user said, " Why does AIshwarya never leave her daughter alone?"

Another mentioned, "Aish has lost her beauty and charm."

The third one averred, "She is probably afraid to show her full face now. It's kinda sad how people chase the anti-aging procedures and end up in a worse situation than before."

Recently, Aishwarya was seen with Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan at the wedding reception of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's son, Konark Gowariker, who tied the knot with his girlfriend, Niyati Kanakia. The event was held on Sunday, March 2, 2025. However, the family did not pose for the paparazzi.