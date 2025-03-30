Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, made his debut with Netflix's Nadaaniyan. The film, which also stars Khushi Kapoor, is backed by Karan Johar.

Ever since its release, Ibrahim has faced massive criticism for his acting and expressions. Despite his Nawabi charm and charismatic looks, netizens remain unimpressed with his on-screen performance. With both Ibrahim and Khushi Kapoor's lackluster performances, the nepotism debate has once again taken over social media.

However, that hasn't stopped Ibrahim from endorsing brands. On Saturday, the young star walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week for designers Shantanu and Nikhil.

Ibrahim looked dapper in a sharp beige ensemble. He wore beige-hued pants paired with a crisp white shirt, buttoned up to the collar. To enhance his look, he accessorized with a white tie. The outfit was completed with a sleek, full-sleeved beige suit jacket.

He rounded off his look with a pair of brown shoes. Looking suave and composed, Ibrahim exuded charm as he walked the ramp. However, netizens were not pleased with his walk, noting that he appeared to be rushing instead of striding with grace. Some also pointed out that his expressions seemed grim, making him appear angry.

Take a look:

A user wrote, "He looks too tense and like he is going to fight someone."

Another wrote, "Very insecure of his presence and generally about himself. His body language is not giving confidence at all. It feels he is insecure of the crowd, the audience and cant do it. Hence the expressions, walk isnt good."

The third one mentioned, "Why are his initial expressions like "dekh lunga tujhe" (Will see everyone..)

The next one wrote, "He looks so angry.."

Shantnu and Nikhil of S&N presented their latest collection – Piazza Nova – at Lakmē Fashion Week



The official page of Lakme Fashion Week posted, "Shantanu & Nikhil celebrate five years of S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil, India's first Prestige-Pret brand, redefining modern luxury with accessible yet sophisticated designs.'

"Blending heritage with contemporary style, S&N has empowered a new wave of aspirational consumers to express individuality through fashion. Marking this milestone, Piazza Nova is more than a showcase- it's a vibrant tribute to craftsmanship, culture, and storytelling. A fusion of fashion and community, it embodies the brand's ethos of personal expression and collective celebration, shaping the future of luxury consumption."