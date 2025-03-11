Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, made his big Bollywood debut on March 7, 2025, with Nadaaniyan, now streaming on Netflix. The film also stars Khushi Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, and Apoorva, aka Rebel Kid.

Backed by Karan Johar, the film has been receiving negative reviews. Netizens who have watched Nadaaniyan have dubbed it "unbearable and cringey."

Both Khushi and Ibrahim's acting and expressions have been heavily criticized. Amidst the backlash and social media trolling, the makers released a new track titled Tirkit Dhoom. The dance number showcases Ibrahim and Khushi flaunting their energetic moves with a hint of romance. However, the song, featuring vibrant choreography and blingy costumes, has once again drawn criticism.

Netizens slammed the duo, stating that not only do their acting skills lack depth, but their coordination and on-screen chemistry are missing. Eagle-eyed viewers who actually listened to the entire song also pointed out that it sounds highly unoriginal.

The song is a shoddy remake of Pag Ghunghroo Baandh, which was originally sung by Kishore Kumar and features Big B.

Tirkit Dhoom is yet another song from Nadaaniyan that has left fans not grooving but cringing.

The track is composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals by Vishal Dadlani, Jigar Saraiya, and Shradha Mishra. The only good part of the song, according to netizens, is the special appearance of Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhry, who play Khushi's parents in the film and join in the celebratory sequence.

A user wrote, "No cap, it was just crap.."

The next one wrote, "Great, another amazing track ruined by Bollywood.."

Ibrahim's sister, Sara Ali Khan, couldn't hold back her excitement and took to Instagram Stories to cheer for her brother. Sharing a clip of the song, she wrote, "Brother, when are you going to stop blowing up??? (I really hope never)."

True to her poetic style, Sara penned a fun verse, saying, "I still remember I used to rag, Little Iggy who could be a drag,

But now, seriously, Darshaks (viewers) don't mean to brag, But mere bhai ka alag hai swag (My brother's swag is unique), Fateh kar Raja, lehrakar flag."