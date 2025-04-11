Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Kesari 2 alongside Ananya Panday. The film is being backed by Karan Johar. At a press conference held on Friday, Akshay Kumar addressed recent criticism made by veteran actress Jaya Bachchan regarding his 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

During the event, Akshay was asked how he reacts when members of the film fraternity criticize his work. Responding to the question, he said, "I don't think anyone really does that." However, a journalist pointed out that Jaya Bachchan had recently commented that she would never watch a film titled Toilet: Ek Prem Katha because of the word 'Toilet' in the title.

Reacting to this, Akshay said, "Ab agar unhone kaha hai toh sahi hoga, mujhe nahi pata. Agar Toilet: Ek Prem Katha banake maine koi galat kaam kiya hai... agar woh keh rahi hai toh sahi hoga."

("If she has said so, then it must be right. I'm not aware of it. If I have done something wrong by making Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, then... well, if she is saying it, it must be right.")

What did Jaya Bachchan say?

While speaking to India TV, Jaya Bachchan remarked that she would not watch a film with the title Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

"Just look at the title of the film; I would never go to watch a film with such a name. Yeh koi naam hai? Is that really a name?" she said.

She then asked the audience whether they would be interested in watching a film with such a title. After only a few raised their hands, she added, "Among so many people, hardly four want to watch the film. It's very sad. Yeh toh flop hai (It's a flop)."

About the Film: Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Released in 2017, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also starred Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead. The film was inspired by the real-life story of Anita Narre from Madhya Pradesh, who refused to return to her husband Shivram's home because it lacked a toilet.

The story follows Keshav (played by Akshay Kumar), a small-town man who marries Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar). Shortly after their wedding, Jaya leaves Keshav's house upon discovering that it does not have a toilet, prompting Keshav to fight against age-old traditions and advocate for proper sanitation.

The film garnered widespread appreciation and accolades from critics, the film fraternity, and fans alike for its socially relevant message and powerful performances.

About Kesari 2

Coming back to Akshay Kumar's new film, Kesari Chapter 2, is based on Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's book The Case That Shook The Empire.

The film's plot revolves around the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the fight for justice led by C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer and former President of the Indian National Congress. The film will be released on April 18.