Ananya Panday has been delivering good performances back-to-back. Over the years, she has experimented quite a bit with her roles and has taken up challenging characters as well. She had been receiving quite a bit of appreciation and admiration from cinema-goers and Bollywood lovers. However, that love did not seem to translate when the new look from her new movie surfaced on the internet. Dharma Movies released the poster of Kesari 2 on Friday, featuring Ananya as Dilreet. Even though a few of the netizens were initially excited about it, the majority were not too pleased.

The 'Call Me Bae' actress on the poster of Kesari 2 was seen in an eggshell white saree, a black waistcoat, and a white band around her neck. Her make-up was extremely minimalistic, fitting to her character of a lawyer, and her hair was tied into a low bun. Ananya posed with a very serious expression, and one could tell that she will be seen playing the role of an extremely stern character. The poster introduced her character as Dilreet Gill.

Introducing the character, Dharma Movies on their official Instagram handle wrote, "Embraced by compassion, fueled by justice. Introducing Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill in Kesari - Chapter 2."

A Reddit discourse was started on her new poster, and netizens were not at all impressed by it. Many were even surprised as to why she had been selected for this "important role."

A comment on the Reddit thread read, "They could have gotten any real quality actress to play this role."

Another netizen expressed their concern by saying, "Yeh kon cast kar rha hai inn sbko bhai.. yeh ladki call me bae mein theek thi; to actually cast her in a jalianwalaa bagh tragedy related film is baffling (Who is casting these people? This girl was okay in Call Me Bae but to actually cast her in a film which is based on Jallianwala Bagh is baffling).

A Reddit user wrote, "Fire the Casting Director...." and another comment wrote, "It feels like she will recite a paragraph about Jallianwala bagh incident with that voice and accent in the school assembly."

About the film

The first part of Kesari was released in 2019 and starred Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra. Kesari 2 is scheduled to release on April 18 and will feature Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in titular roles.