The teaser of Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is sure to leave you emotional. The makers dropped the teaser today and it sure left the audience with goosebumps. Akshay Kumar seems ready to make a powerful comeback with the film based on true and ghastly events of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place in April, 1919.

The electrifying teaser

"He held his head high. He beat them at their game. He told them where to go. A genocide India must know about. A revolution painted in courage. #KesariChapter2 teaser out now! In cinemas, 19th April, worldwide," Akshay wrote while sharing the teaser.

The one-minute-thirty-nine-second teaser begins with a black screen, where you just hear people wailing and pleading for their lives amid massive gunshot sounds. The teaser further writes, "These visuals are too horrific to display," leaving the audience shuddering.

Social media impressed

It is then that Akshay Kumar walks in as Sir C. Sankaran Nair, the lawyer who dared to take on the British Empire post-the massacre. Social media has gone into a tizzy seeing the teaser that promises an engaging and entertaining watch.

"And he is back!" wrote a user.

"Content Kumar is back," another user commented.

"Blockbuster loading," read a comment.

"Masterpiece loading," read another comment.

"Finally, Akshay doing what he does best," a fan opined.

"That's what we needed from you," an emotional fan dropped a comment.

Akshay Kumar has had a string of flops in the last few years. However, with the power-packed teaser of Kesari 2, it probably is time for the tables to turn! The film also stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday and many dropped comments wondering if Ananya would play Akshay's love interest in the film.

Kesari: Chapter 2 is set for a grand release on April 18, 2025.