Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar took the audience down the memory lane by dancing together at HT Style awards. Dressed in white, exes Akshay and Shilpa reminded fans of their sizzling chemistry as they danced to their hit number together. The duo recreated the steps from their 90s hit – 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' and left the audience cheering for the two of them.

For those who came in late, Akshay Kumar was once dating Shilpa Shetty and the two had a very public fall out. However, letting bygones be bygones, the two doled out some major entertainment quotient as they danced together at the awards night. Social media also couldn't stop commenting on the duo's electrifying performance. Let's take a look at some of them.

Social media reactions

"Kabhi Sonali Bendre and Raj Thakre and Kabhi Shilpa and Akshay..kya baat hai," wrote a user. "This took years to happen," another user commented. "Twinkle dying in the corner," a social media user wrote. "30 saal baad Akshay Shilpa phir ek saath," another social media user opined.

"Akshay real girlfriend is Shilpa Shetty before he marriage twinkle," read a comment. "Took so long to happen," another comment read. "Raj kundra and twinkle dying in corner," was one more of the comments.

"Akshay cheated on Shilpa. Doesn't she have any self-respect?" a person asked. "Time heals all relationships. Forget but don't forgive. Learn and move on. Be wise and alert. Love yourself," another opined. "Best example of men will be men no matter what!" was one more of the comments.

Shilpa on breakup with Akshay Kumar

It was during the shoot of Dhadkan that Akshay Kumar reportedly broke up with Shilpa Shetty and fell-in-love with Twinkle Khanna. "I wanted our film to get over and be released so that it wouldn't come in the way of my producers. I couldn't harass them just because my personal life was turning into shambles. So, I decided to wait till Dhadkan was done with," the Sukhee actress had said in an interview.