Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles, has finally hit the screens. Several prominent Bollywood figures attended the screening of Kesari 2 on Thursday evening in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, R. Madhavan, Kajol, Orry, Saqib Saleem, Tiger Shroff, Ramesh Taurani, Anjali Anand, Manish Malhotra, Raj & DK, King, Dino Morea, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, and Urmila Matondkar were spotted at the event.

Vicky Kaushal reviews the film!

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and wrote, "An untold story told with so much grit, sincerity and sensitivity! This is one hell of a directorial debut, Karan Tyagi. Kudos to Karan Johar, Amritpal Bindra, Anand Tiwari, Apoorva Mehta, and Adar Poonawalla for bringing this important chapter from our history to celluloid."

He added, "Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday and Amit Sial, absolute class. Absolute magic! Don't miss!!!" Vicky Kaushal's positive review has only added to the chatter around the film, further increasing the intrigue. However, Vicky Kaushal is not the first to urge fans to watch the film with their glowing review.

Who wore what!

Ananya Panday opted for a striking purple saree, paired with a heavily embellished halter-style blouse that added just the right amount of glamour. Her best friend, Suhana Khan, looked stunning in a sleek black dress. Kajol chose a pastel-hued, breezy summer outfit.

Kajol and Ananya posed together for the paparazzi.

Akshay Kumar looked dapper in a suit, while Twinkle Khanna kept it elegant with a chic ensemble. The couple walked hand-in-hand. As Vicky arrived solo, paparazzi asked him about Katrina's absence.

Rasha Thadanai and Ibrahim also made a stunning appearance.

During the screening, Akshay Kumar addressed the media and audience, saying: "Jo film hai, jitne bhi log aayenge is film ko dekhne, meri haath jod ke unse binti hai ki is film ko jab dekhne aayein toh iska beginning mat miss kijiyega." ("To everyone coming to watch this film, I request you with folded hands — please don't miss the beginning.")

He added, "It is one of the most important films. Is film ki beginning ke jo pehle 10 minutes hain, woh sabse important hain." ("The first 10 minutes of the film are extremely crucial.")

"I'm sure aap logon ke cameras ke zariye yeh baat sab tak pahunchegi. Jin logon ne yeh faisla kiya hai ki woh yeh film dekhenge, unhe yeh pata chalna chahiye ki film late nahi dekhni hai — bilkul sahi waqt pe aake, shuru se hi dekhni hai." ("I'm sure your cameras will help spread the word. Those who have decided to watch the film should know — don't be late, arrive on time and start from the very beginning.")

Another video that has surfaced on social media shows Akshay Kumar receiving a standing ovation at the film's screening, while his wife, Twinkle Khanna, beams with joy.

The film focuses on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay is playing the legendary advocate C Sankaran Nair in the film.