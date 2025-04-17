Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel, who was last seen opposite Sunny Deol in the blockbuster Gadar 2, has been riding high on the film's success. Since then, she's kept busy with brand endorsements, tours, and public appearances.

The actress is frequently spotted at airports, often flying to Dubai for both work and leisure. And it seems she's back in Dubai once again.

Ameesha recently took to social media to share a series of pictures and reels from her beach vacation.

Ameesha goes bold in a vibrant beachwear look

For her beach day in Dubai, Ameesha Patel stunned in a vibrant green monokini featuring a bold front cut-out ladder design that ran vertically down the bodice. She layered it with a classic white button-down shirt and left it unbuttoned.

Adding a touch of glamour to the look, Ameesha accessorised with oversized black sunglasses.

However, the look received mixed reactions online. While many fans admired her style, some netizens criticised the outfit for being too revealing.

A user wrote, "She looks vulgar.."

Another wrote, "Is she pregnant..?"

DUBAI — enjoying my LAZY LAMHE ???? pic.twitter.com/aEMTxmX27k — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) April 16, 2025

Ameesha on the age gap between co-actors

Ameesha Patel not only garners headlines for her bold Instagram posts but also for her unapologetic views.

Recently, at an event, Ameesha Patel was asked about the ongoing debate surrounding the significant age gap between female actors and the older male actors they are often paired with on screen. Ameesha appeared surprised by the attention the 31-year age difference had attracted, questioning why it had become such a major topic of discussion.

Drawing from her own experience, she shared, "Mere aur Sunny (Deol) ji mein bhi to 20 saal ka gap tha, par jab jodi chalti hai to chalti hai" (There was a 20-year age gap between me and Sunny Deol too, but when a pair works, it works).

She stressed that what truly matters in cinema is the chemistry between the actors and the quality of their performance, not the number of years between them.