Actor Urvashi Rautela has stirred controversy with her claim that she is worshipped by people in Uttarakhand and students at Delhi University. She further expressed her desire to have a temple built in her honour in South India, citing her growing presence in regional cinema.

In a recent interview with Galatta India, she said, "I have a mandir in my name, and people pray in my temple. Now, I want my temples in the South, too."

Not just that, during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Urvashi claimed that there is a temple dedicated to her near the Badrinath temple. She said, "There is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand. If one visits Badrinath, there is an 'Urvashi temple' right next to it."

When the host asked if she truly believes people worship her, the actress confidently affirmed it. She further added that students at Delhi University also pray to her and even offer garlands to her photos. According to her, they refer to her as 'Damdamamai.'

When asked if she sees herself as a deity, Urvashi Rautela simply chuckled and said, "All girls are forms of God."

The statement didn't sit well with netizens, who slammed Urvashi and labelled her as delusional.

Urvashi, who has been steadily making her mark in the South Indian film industry, offered further context to her comments during the interview. "I have worked with Chiranjeevi Garu, and I'm working with Balakrishna. So, I've collaborated with some of the top stars, people who have a massive fan following. Then maybe... uh, my temple is coming soon."

Her statement hints at the possibility of her South Indian admirers following the trend and building a temple in her honour.

Work Front

She also starred in the action-packed Daaku Maharaaj, which not only performed impressively at the box office but also made her the first outsider actress to enter the Rs 100 crore club this year. She reunited with Sunny Deol after 12 years for the film Jaat, featuring in the song "Touch Kiya," where she described channelling the spirit of a lioness in her performance.

Urvashi has an exciting lineup: Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, Baap alongside Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda, and a biopic where she portrays Parveen Babi. She is also set to appear in an international music video with Jason Derulo.