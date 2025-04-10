As the famous saying goes, "Whether good or bad, promotion is still promotion." Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela often keeps her fans updated with glimpses of her whereabouts and sartorial choices. Her social media handle is a treasure trove of candid photos, interview clips, event appearances, and more.

Apart from her fashion sense, Urvashi recently made headlines for her interview with Yuvaa, where she claimed that people refer to her as the "best promoter" after Shah Rukh Khan.

Following the success of Daaku Maharaj, the actor will next be seen in the Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat, where she features in an item song titled "Sorry Bol."

During the interview, when asked about being labeled as self-obsessed, Urvashi responded, "I am completely absorbed in my work. If people are saying this, they also say that after Shah Rukh Khan, Urvashi Rautela is the best promoter when it comes to promoting films. That's why even the Hollywood makers of Reacher Season 3 approached me to promote their show. So, there's a reason behind it, and I see it as a moment of praise. As artists, if we don't promote our films, then who will?"

A Reddit user shared a video clip from the actor's interview, where Urvashi was also seen talking about her experience teaching dance to children and her claim of becoming IMDb's No. 1 star after Daaku Maharaj. The clip quickly went viral, with Reddit users reacting humorously and labeling her as "delusional."

One Reddit user wrote, "She's saying all this on purpose, just to get trolled and spark conversations about her. She knows exactly what she's doing. Every time she says something outrageous, it gets her more attention and more visibility and keeps her in the spotlight. It's all part of her strategy to stay relevant."

Another commented, "She is cringe, but there is self-confidence in her cringe." One more wrote, "Hey, at least she didn't put herself ahead of SRK."

The next one mentioned, "Delulu ho toh Urvashi jaise, warna naa ho (Delulu should be like Urvashi's)."

The fourth one mentioned, "How did she label herself as second this time? Oh! Now I realise SRK may be the first self-promoter (in her words, not mine), but Urvashi is still the first woman to claim that title."

About Jaat

Apart from Urvashi Rautela, the film also features Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and Swarupa Ghosh in pivotal roles.

Jaat is backed by producers Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and TG Vishwa Prasad.