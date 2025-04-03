Urvashi Rautela is back with yet another scintillating dance number! Her latest track, Touch Kiya, from Sunny Deol's forthcoming action entertainer, has just dropped.

This release comes months after the success of her song Dabidi Dibidi from the film Daaku Maharaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead.

The high-energy track features Urvashi alongside Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh. Urvashi's electrifying dance moves sync perfectly with the beats of Touch Kiya. However, a section of netizens wasn't impressed with her outfit choice and dance moves. Taking to the comment section, they criticised the performance, calling it "cringe" and "vulgar."

Take a look

A user said, "Why music resemblance like tip tip barsa pain."

Another user said, "She looks fat now, and out of shape, cringe dance moves.."

The song is penned by Kumaar and sung by Sadhubanti Bagchi and Shahid Mallya.

Speaking about working with Sunny Deol after 12 years, Urvashi shared, "Working with Sunny Sir again feels like destiny. He is the ultimate action hero, and I'm thrilled to match his energy in Jaat. This is going to be iconic."

Urvashi last appeared alongside Sunny Deol in the 2013 film Singh Saab the Great. Reflecting on their journey, she said, "When I was 19 years old, he gave me my first leading actress role in the 2013 hit Singh Saab The Great. Now, Sunny Deol and I are back with Jaat—a blockbuster reunion fans didn't see coming!"

She added, "Singh Saab was just the beginning. Jaat takes it to the next level—bigger, bolder, and unstoppable! Sunny Sir's 'dhai kilo ka haath' is unreal. I can't wait for fans to see what we've created. I feel a sentimental connection with my audience, recognizing how this reunion bridges my early fanbase with the one I've built over a decade."

About Jaat

Apart from Urvashi Rautela, the film also features Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and Swarupa Ghosh in pivotal roles.

Jaat is backed by producers Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and TG Vishwa Prasad. The film is all set to hit the big screens exclusively in Hindi on April 10, 2025.