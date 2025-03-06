Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Nadaaniyan. The film, also starring Khushi Kapoor, is slated for release on Netflix on March 7, 2025. Ahead of its premiere, the makers hosted a special screening on Wednesday evening, generating much excitement.

Celebs at Nadaaniyan screening

The star-studded screening was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Rekha, Soha Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vedant Raina, Boney Kapoor, and Suhana Khan.

One of the most heartwarming moments of the evening was Ibrahim's interaction with the legendary actress Rekha. A viral clip shows Ibrahim touching Rekha's feet before embracing her, while Rekha looked stunning in a white organza saree accessorized with golden bangles, a matching clutch, and dark sunglasses.

Several videos and pictures from the glamorous premiere night surfaced online. Ibrahim, who turned 24 on March 5, also celebrated his birthday at the event with the cast and other celebrities in attendance. A video captured him cutting his birthday cake while Sara was seen feeding her younger brother. However, when Ibrahim tried to feed Sara in return, she playfully refused. The siblings were twinning in black outfits—Sara wore a black lace top layered with a matching vest and pants, while Ibrahim opted for a black blazer over coordinating trousers.

Suhana Khan looked stunning in a black ensemble, while Khushi Kapoor's sister, Janhvi Kapoor, also attended the screening to support her. Janhvi kept it casual in a white tank top and jeans. Jawan filmmaker Atlee and his wife, Priya, were also spotted at the event.

Karan Johar, who was present at the screening, was seen interacting with Rekha.

Mom Amrita Singh, step-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and dad Saif Ali Khan skip Ibrahim's debut film screening.

Ibrahim's birthday celebration

As Ibrahim celebrated his 24th birthday, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram Stories to share a series of pictures from his birthday celebrations. In the photos, she is seen cheering for her brother as he cuts his cake. In her heartfelt note, she wrote, "Another year of Nadaaniyan. Happiest Birthday, brother mine. It's now your time to sparkle and shine."

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.