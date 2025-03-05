Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are soon to embrace parenthood. Kiara took to social media to share the happy news with her fans. Her post featured a pair of tiny booties held in their hands, accompanied by the heartfelt caption, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

Following the announcement, Kiara made her first public appearance on the sets of her upcoming film. The paparazzi congratulated her, and she graciously accepted their well-wishes.

Kiara, who has been busy with three major projects—War 2, Yash's Toxic, and Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh—has reportedly stepped away from Don 3 following her pregnancy announcement. According to several reports, she wants to focus on her personal life during this special time.

A report by Pinkvilla states that Kiara's decision to exit Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 was an amicable one, and the filmmakers are now searching for a new lead actress. However, she remains committed to completing her ongoing projects, War 2 and Toxic, before taking a break.

Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team! Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together. ?@RanveerOfficial @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @PushkarGayatri @J10Kassim @roo_cha @vishalrr @excelmovies… pic.twitter.com/4oCbQSQwbc — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) February 20, 2024

Adding to the excitement, there is speculation about Kiara's potential involvement in two major upcoming films, Shakti Shalini and Dhoom 4. Both projects are reportedly set to begin in 2026, sparking curiosity about her next big move.

For those unfamiliar, Don 3 stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role, while Vikrant Massey is also part of the cast. Kiara was initially cast as the female lead.

As of now, Kiara and her team have yet to confirm or deny these reports.

Kiara and Sidharth, who tied the knot in February 2023, are now preparing for this exciting new chapter in their lives. Meanwhile, the announcement of Ranveer Singh stepping into SRK's iconic Don role in 2023 had already generated immense excitement among fans.