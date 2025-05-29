Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's relationship had B-town fans and followers completely rooting for them and hoping they end up together. When the two parted ways and Aadar started dating their common friend Alekha Advani and eventually got married to her, netizens really wished Tara would move on and give love another chance. It has been months since Aadar and Alekha tied the knot, and in between, there have been rumours about Tara's dating life, but this time around, the speculation seems stronger, and netizens are also anticipating a good romance story.

As per rumours on social media, Tara is dating Veer Pahariya, who made his Bollywood debut with Sky Force and comes from a family that has a lot of links in B-town. Earlier this year, Veer and Tara walked the ramp at the prestigious Lakme Fashion Week and made heads turn with their amazing chemistry. While everything was silent for a while, the buzz started after the two were spotted coming out of the same restaurant, netizens suspect, it was perhaps a date night for the two.

Not very long back, there were speculations about Tara dating singer-rapper Badshah, while Veer was known to be dating Manushi Chhillar during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding and were seen together during the celebrations.

However, as soon as the rumours began, a discourse was started on Reddit and as always social media users had a very interesting reaction to it.

A comment on the discourse read, "On the bright side if they get married she only needs to change 60 percent of her surname" while another read, "imagine janhvi and tara as sister in laws lmao."

There were many who assumed that this was just a promotional stance because they would soon be cast in a film together and refused to believe that Tara and Veer were actually dating. On the other hand, many called out Tara for her choice of men.

A Reddit user mentioned, "They're doing a film together, and to create hype, they're shamelessly forcing a link between them", and another mentioned, "Maddock ki pr Shuru ho gayi." A comment read, "Her taste isn't very great in men.. nay" while another mentioned, "Tara, why?!!!!!!!! Why cant u find yourself before moving on to another Bollywood wannabe?" There were also comments like, "No way. Her choice in men is crass!", "What is this Tara?!?! Just cos he did langdi dance around you doesn't mean you date him" and "yeah looks like a textbook pr relationship to me."

Whether it is a PR stance or the actual reality, only time will tell. For now, neither Tara nor Veer has gone out in public and admitted to anything, but neither have they denied the rumours yet.