Is Tara Sutaria dating Badshah after breakup with Aadar Jain? fans call it 'PR gimmick'

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got married on February 21, 2025, in Mumbai. However, long before Aadar exchanged wedding vows with Alekha, he was in a relationship with actress Tara Sutaria.

Tara and Aadar began dating in 2019 but parted ways in 2023. Later that same year, Aadar confessed his love for his best friend, Alekha Advani, and the two are now married.

While Aadar has moved on, several reports suggest that Tara Sutaria may have found love again. Yes, you heard that right. Tara is reportedly dating singer and rapper Badshah. Interestingly, actress Shilpa Shetty dropped a major hint about their relationship during her interaction with Badshah on Indian Idol 15.

Shilpa said in Hindi, "Badshah maine suna hai ki din main bhi taare dekh rahe hain aap. Tara dekh rahe hain aap. Arre, 90s ka daur hum log celebrate kar rahe hain, ek gaana yaad aaya mujhe khas taur se sirf aap ke liye. 'Tan tana tan tan tan Tara. Chalti hai kya 9 se 12?' Yahi gaana ga rahe hain na aap Tum lal kyu ho gaye ho?"

("Badshah, I've heard that you've been seeing stars even during the day. Or should I say, you've been seeing Tara. You know, since we're celebrating the 90s era, a song suddenly came to mind — especially for you. 'Tan tana tan tan tan Tara... Chalti hai kya 9 se 12?' That's the song you've been singing lately, right? Why are you turning red now?")

As soon as the video went viral, a section of netizens were happy with the news, but others didn't seem quite as pleased and called it a publicity stunt.

One person wrote, "He seems kind, is talented and fairly successful. Don't see why not?"

Another added, "It's just reality show gimmicks."

The next one wrote, "As usual, everything is scripted, even this. So, don't be surprised."

Another person asked, "Are Badshah and Tara Sutaria a thing now?"

"A third user commented, "Oh please she is getting paid crores and is happy to do all this, she herself did so much cringey stuff in the show for the past two seasons apart from her very visible favouritism to particular contestants. I stopped watching Indian Idol because I'd started disliking Shreya of all people on the show lol.'

For the unversed, Badshah was previously linked to Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, while Tara was rumored to be dating Kartik Aaryan. So far, neither Badshah nor Tara has released an official statement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara Sutaria was seen in Disney Plus Hotstar's Apurva and spoke about facing competition from Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in a recent interview with Hindustan Times. She spoke about Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and Sridevi's daughter and how she thinks it's not too crowded in the industry right now.

She was quoted saying, "I don't look at it as a competition at all. I did my first film with Ananya Panday who was launched at the same time. I have grown up with a twin sister. What people call competition is not competition for me at all. To be honest with you, I don't think what anybody is doing in the industry, someone else is also doing. What young actor is very different from any other."