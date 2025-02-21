All eyes are on Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding, which is taking place today, February 21, 2025, in Mumbai.

Aadar is the son of Reema and Manoj Jain and the grandson of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. He is known for his roles in films like Qaidi Band and Hello Charlie.

However, Aadar failed to make a mark in Bollywood with his acting career. Despite his limited success on the big screen, he often made headlines for his personal life. The actor was in a relationship with actress Tara Sutaria. The duo started dating in 2019 but parted ways in 2023. Later that same year, Aadar confessed his love for his best friend, Alekha Advani.

Let's take a look at Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, and Alekha Advani's complex relationship.

Aadar and Tara's relationship became public in 2020, as Tara was often seen attending Kapoor family gatherings. Interestingly, Alekha and Tara were also close friends who followed each other on social media. Alekha frequently spent time with Tara and Aadar, especially during vacations and getaways.

There were instances when Alekha jokingly referred to herself as the "third wheel" in social media posts about Aadar and Tara.

After Aadar and Tara broke up in 2023, Aadar proposed to Alekha in 2024, and they got engaged in September of the same year. Tara and Alekha were once best friends, so when Aadar and Tara ended their relationship, fans accused Alekha of interfering and causing their breakup. However, now that Aadar and Alekha are getting married, social media users have become more sympathetic towards Tara and are expressing their support for her.

During his wedding festivities this week, Aadar made a surprising statement, confessing that he had been "passing time all these years." This remark was widely interpreted as an admission that his relationship with Tara was not serious.

In a video shared by one of the couple's friends on Instagram, Aadar was heard expressing his love for Alekha. He said, "I have always loved her and I have always wanted to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through timepass. It was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait. It's a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I'm with you, baby."

Who is Alekha Advani?

Alekha Advani is not just Aadar's fiancée; she is also a successful entrepreneur. According to a report by DNA, she graduated from Cornell University's Hotel School and began her career as a hospitality consultant at a multinational corporation.

After a stint at an MNC in Los Angeles, she returned to Mumbai, where she worked at a renowned private members' club in Juhu.