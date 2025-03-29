It is the season of fashion, and everyday netizens are being treated to some amazing looks that have especially been curated for the prestigious Lakme Fashion Week. However, not always do these looks impress fashion enthusiasts online. Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya recently took to the ramp for the popular brand ASOS. While the two complimented each other really well, internet users did not seem to be very impressed and did not even hesitate to troll the two. They were also compared to two very popular fictional characters- something that can also be looked at as a compliment.

Tara and Veer sported monochrome outfits. While Tara was an absolute vision in black and looked beautiful in a gown which featured a deep-neck cut and long dramatic sleeves, Veer was seen in an all-white suit. The actress did not opt for any accessories which helped pull the focus only on her outfit. Tara's makeup was absolutely on point, the smokey eyes and the sleek hair-do looked great too. Veer on the other hand flaunted minimalistic accessories which elevated his look.

Diet Sabya, which is an anonymous Instagram account that often acts as a fashion watchdog, took to social media to critique Tara and Veer's look. The unknown yet popular Instagrammer compared Tara and Veer's look to Morticia Addams and Gomez Addams from The Addams Family. This was not it, Tara herself acknowledged the fact that she looked like Morticia Addams by commenting on the post, "It was totally giving sexy Morticia NGL."

While Instagrammers were pretty good to Tara and Veer, Reddit users were disappointed in them. As soon as a discourse was started on their look, netizens did not take a step back from sharing their thoughts and expressing themselves.

A comment on the Reddit post read, "I hate how uncoordinated they are" while another commented saying, "Aryabhatta wanted to find out how much talent is there in this video and he ended up inventing zero." Another Reddit user wrote, "Two extremly rich privileged sobo kids with connections who hangs out with nepos . Tara is pretty but she is so bland .zero personality ,zero talent , zero screen presence and only shows off her posh background. And the walk is shit. Pls dont post here about these irrelevant nepos."

In terms of work, Tara has been away from the silver screen for some time but will be seen next on 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'. Veer on the other hand recently made his debut in the Bollywood debut with the Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Sky Force.'