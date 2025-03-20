Akshay Kumar's action drama Sky Force marks the debut of Veer Pahariya. The film was released during the Republic Day weekend on January 24, 2025.

A theatrical movie's OTT release typically falls within a 6 to 8-week window, making Sky Force's streaming debut perfectly timed. The film, which portrays India's first airstrike on Pakistan during the 1965 war, is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 21, 2025.

In the film, Veer is paired with his ex-girlfriend and actor Sara Ali Khan.

To tease the OTT release of Sky Force, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya recreated the latter's viral langdi step in a fun Instagram video.

As soon as the video was shared, the comment section was flooded with hilarious reactions from fans.

A social media user joked, "No one gets talent ."

The next one said, "POV: Me after watching Sky Force for the 8th time ❤️."

The third one mentioned, "The collab we didn't know we needed."

The fourth one said, "Trolling is also publicity."

The story revolves around a Squadron Leader who goes missing after India's first airstrike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase.

Veer Pahariya's langdi hook step from the film's song Rang became a viral sensation, sparking countless memes on social media. However, he took the trolling in stride and used the viral step to his advantage. Instead of shying away, Veer humorously incorporated it into promotional content, making the campaign go viral. He has now embraced the success and fame that followed.

Work Front

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will be making his Telugu film debut (in a cameo) in Kannappa, which stars Vishnu Manchu. The actor is essaying the role of Lord Shiva in the film, which also features cameos by Mohanlal as Kirata, Prabhas as Rudra and Kajal Aggarwal as Goddess Parvati. Kannappa releases theatrically on April 25, 2025. Before Kannappa, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi. The legal comedy movie releases theatrically on April 18, 2025.