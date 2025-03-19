Newlyweds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Since their beautiful traditional wedding, the couple has been enjoying married life, often sharing unseen candid pictures and videos from their ceremony on social media.

From post-wedding celebrations to their recent photoshoots, events, and romantic getaways, the truly, madly, deeply in love couple's Instagram feed has become a visual delight for their fans.

Adding another milestone to their journey, Sobhita and Naga have graced the cover of Vogue India for the first time since their wedding. In the magazine's April edition, the couple candidly spoke about how marriage has changed their lives, sharing insights into their relationship, culinary skills, and what it means to find "home" in each other's arms.

However, their Vogue cover has sparked mixed reactions. Their seemingly unromantic and somewhat awkward pose caught netizens' attention, with many expressing disappointment over the lack of chemistry between the newlyweds.

A user wrote, "What's with her pose? He looks decent. Her pose looks funny."

Another wrote, "0% chemistry."

The third one mentioned, "Lol. Is this Vogue cover photo? I thot it was some B grade movie poster."

The fourth one wrote, "Feels like they shot both of them separately and then photoshopped in a single pic."

The next one asked, "Why she posed like this???"

The international magazine took to their social media handle to share adorable reels of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, capturing the newlyweds lovingly gazing into each other's eyes. The romantic clips showcase their effortless chemistry, offering fans a glimpse into their love-filled journey post-marriage.

Let's take a look at their dreamy behind-the-scenes moments.

During their conversation, the couple reflected on their wedding and shared thoughts about its significance in the years to come.

"When I look back at our wedding 40 years from now, I want to be able to smile at the way I draped my sari or remember why I picked a certain piece of jewellery," said Sobhita Dhulipala, who admits to feeling most comfortable in traditional attire.

Revealing her deep love for Indian wear, Naga Chaitanya added, "In fact, the dress code for her last birthday, celebrated in Amsterdam, was 'strictly sari.' And if you didn't follow it, you had to pay up."

Before exchanging vows, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita had been secretly dating. Since 2022, they managed to keep their relationship under wraps, and in August 2024, they surprised their fans and followers by announcing their engagement

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in October 2021.