Mahesh Bhatt recently praised daughter Alia Bhatt and her ambition. The veteran director-producer said that she has been a go-getter, while his son-in-law, Ranbir Kapoor, is quite laid back. Mahesh added that he didn't know Alia wanted to act until she went and auditioned for Student of the Year.

Alia's zeal

"I didn't launch Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar launched her. I didn't know she had so much thirst for acting in her. She gave the audition herself. I just got to know they loved her work. I was shocked because I hadn't seen any such traits in her even remotely. I'm very happy she's a self-made girl," he said on The Himanshu Mehta Show.

Mahesh also commended Alia for maturing after Raha's birth. He mentioned that he sees a new depth in her ever since her daughter's birth.

"I see a new depth in her. With this young girl becoming a mother, there's a coming-of-age of a different kind, a different kind of maturity in her," he added.

Compares Alia with Ranbir

Not just this, Mahesh revealed that even Ranbir Kapoor is left astonished with Alia's zeal to reinvent and do multiple things at the same time. "He says, 'Alia is made of different stuff.' When I ask him, 'What do you mean?' he says, 'Her ambition to do more and more and more is unbelievably astounding!'" Mahesh Bhatt said.

The 'Jism' director further compared Alia to son-in-law Ranbir and said, "While he's a person who's very laid-back and comforted, and he just wants to do enough. She's a go-getter."

Alia Bhatt has two most awaited films in her kitty right now. She will be seen in her action avatar in YRF's first female spy universe titled - 'Alpha'. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War' along with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.