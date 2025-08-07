Saiyaara actor Varun Badola has made us question the whole frenzy around the blockbuster in his latest interview. Varun, who is known for his remarkable journey in Bollywood, has accused the PR team of the film of having gone overboard. This comes after Mohit Suri had claimed that the craze around the film is real and organic.

The Saiyaara frenzy

So far, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film has crossed over Rs 500 crore at the box office and still going strong. From people walking into the theater in a wheelchair, some watching the film with an IV drip, to heartbroken couples breaking down in theaters, our social media feeds were filled with the Saiyaara fever among the audience. However, Varun's latest interview seems to have blown the lid off the whole facade around the film.

Varun hints at PR game

Badola played the role of Ahaan's father in the film. Even though he hasn't watched the film yet, he criticized the PR team for going overboard and thanked God for things not getting too crazy.

"I saw the euphoria on Instagram. Log jo chudiyaan tod rahe hai, chaatiyaan peet rahe hai. (People bawling, breaking bangles, beating their chests). I think the promotions team went a little overboard... putting IV drips. Those people must have been told to give content. Thank god, people didn't get their legs broken and go crawling to see the film," he told Screen.

"But it's good only up to a certain level," he said. "People have gone and seen the film, and they have loved it," he further added. The actor also said that when they were working on the film, everyone's agenda was just to recover the money that had gone in its making. But on the third day of the film's release, it just created a ripple at the box office.