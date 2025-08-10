Isha Talwar has penned a lengthy note on her uncomfortable audition experience. The Mirzapur actress has called out YRF's casting director Shanoo Sharma for shattering her confidence. Isha spoke about how she was asked to perform a crying scene in the middle of a prime restaurant bustling with customers. She went on to deny the performance and has now called it a "weird ask."

Isha shares the "weird ask" audition

"So when I started auditioning for roles with Shanoo... I was told to perform a scene at a restaurant called Mia cucina in Versova, Bombay ... a CRYING scene in the middle of a busy working restaurant with customers dining next to my table," she wrote on social media. Isha further said that the casting director had reasoned that she should have no inhibitions as an actress.

"I was told I should have no inhibitions as an actor and hence I should be able to do a crying scene with Shanoo sitting in front of me and some of her assistants ... it was such a confusing/weird ask," Isha wrote.

"It shattered my confidence as a young girl in films ... I couldn't understand why a senior casting director needed to put a young girl through this ... it's only fair that an actor is given a good casting office space to be able to audition in ... or if you want to do a real location then hire a spot, pay for it and audition!" she further added.

Mary Kom actor joins

Isha further said that she decided to share the experience after almost a decade of being in the industry to support newcomers on never to give in. Right after Isha's claims, Mary Kom actor, Bijou Thaangjam also took to social media to share his casting experience with Shanoo Sharma.

Bijou wrote that he had auditioned for Detective Byomkesh Bakshi with Shanoo Sharma and had to go through a similar experience.

"@talwarisha I hear you! My very first film audition was with her, for Byomkesh Bakshy. I wasn't fluent in Hindi, not very confident, but hopeful to give it my best. And just like your experience, I was asked to perform a scene right in front of a café, the one that used to be called Bru World, Yari Road," he wrote.

"I didn't give in. A few days later, her assistant called me back for a proper studio audition. But by then, I had already signed Mary Kom," Bijou added.