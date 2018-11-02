Yash Raj Film's casting director Shanoo Sharma, who has introduced Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor and others in Bollywood, has warned aspiring actors of an imposter who has apparently been asking people to share their profiles with him.

Shanoo's assistant named Mohit took to 'Shanoo YRFcasting' official Facebook page to bring forth the issue. He said that the imposter had been trying to impersonate him and asking for actors' profiles while claiming to be working for YRF casting department.

Mohit further shared the official contact details of YRF's casting department adding that they do not use WhatsApp on their work number.

Shanoo too took a screenshot of the said post and alerted people on Twitter and asked them to be cautious of the fake person.

Read the post:

"Hi, this is Mohit from yashrajfilms casting department. This number does not belong to me (+91 86229 40511). Somebody has been trying to impersonate me. Please beware and do not share your profiles with anyone who claims to be working for us. Below mentioned are our only contact details:

email id : casting@yashrajfilms.com

mobile no. : +91 99309 80711

landline no: 0222 6600107/06

instagram: shanoosharmayrfcasting

facebook: shanoo yrfcasting

Note: we do not use whatsapp on our work number.

Please spread and share this." FAKE PERSON ALERT! Someone is pretending to be my assistant Mohit and is asking people to share profiles! Please look at the screenshot below for details and spread the word! Be safe. Thank you ... @yrf pic.twitter.com/olVYGKRG5s — Shanoo Sharma (@Shanoozeing) November 2, 2018

On a related note, YRF recently fired Ashish Patil, vice president, Brand Partnerships and Talent Management and Business, and creative head – Y Films, after a woman accused him of sexual harassment. Amid #MeToo movement in India, YRF had said in a statement that they have zero tolerance towards any form of harassment.

The production company had asked the victim to share her story with the presiding officer of their Internal Complaints Committee post which they decided to terminate Patil's services with immediate effect.