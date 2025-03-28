Saif Ali Khan talks about working with Jaideep Ahlawat in 'Jewel Thief

Saif Ali Khan is all set to play a suave con man in his upcoming thriller "Jewel Thief," where he shares the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat.

Reflecting on their collaboration, Saif expressed how working alongside Jaideep added a whole new layer of excitement to the project. Speaking about the film, Saif shared, "Reuniting with Sid Anand has always felt like coming home — he knows how to blend action, style, and storytelling in a way that's truly special. With Jewel Thief, we've pushed the envelope and had a blast doing it. Sharing the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat, who brings such depth and unpredictability, made the experience even more exciting. I can't wait for audiences to join us on this thrilling ride on Netflix."

Jaideep, who plays the relentless mafia boss, added, "A film that is so interesting, challenging, and as exciting as any project or role of mine. It's the experience of getting into a new universe with a bunch of people that are as excited as you to deliver the best. The heist film was something I always wanted to explore, and what better than collaborating with the best co-star and makers like Saif and Siddharth? We had a blast on set, teamwork determines how a film comes to life."

"About the character, all I can say is it's new, intense, and an unexplored territory for me, but such a well-crafted character like all of the others in the film. As actors, we all were so secure and invested in our craft that we could help each other do better and that ultimately uplifts the narrative of a story we are trying to present in the best possible way. Rest I want the audience to experience this universe we have created with Jewel Thief," he added.

Talking about the film coming to Netflix, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India shared her excitement, "Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins is an adrenaline-fueled heist film from the house of Siddharth Anand, who brings his signature style to this fan-favorite genre, creating a home blockbuster experience for Netflix audiences."

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film stars Saif Ali Khan as a suave con man locked in a high-stakes battle against Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays a formidable mafia boss. The movie also stars Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta in key roles.

Set against the backdrops of Budapest, Istanbul, and Mumbai, this gripping heist drama will stream on Netflix from April 25.

(Withinputs from IANS)