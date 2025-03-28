This week, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, and ZEE5 will offer an exciting lineup of movies and series.

From action thrillers and horror mysteries to heartwarming dramas, there's something for everyone. Here's a quick look at the top releases:

1. Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins (Netflix – March 27th)

Where to Watch: Netflix:

Release Date: March 27th, 2025

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat

A thriller of high stakes where a professional thief (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to execute a ₹500 crore diamond robbery, and a clever detective (Jaideep Ahlawat) is hell-bent on thwarting him.

2. Viduthalai Part 2 (ZEE5 – March 28th)

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhavani Sre, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, Chetan, Munnar, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Anurag Kashyap, Bose Venkat, Vincent Asokan, Ken Karunas

Release Date: March 28th, 2025

The highly awaited sequel is about a revolutionary leader (Vijay Sethupathi) who is battling the oppressive system, and a new police recruit (Soori) grappling with his moral issues.

3. Sabdham (Amazon Prime Video – March 28th)

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Aadhi Pinisetty, Lakshmi Menon, Simran

Release Date: March 28th

A supernatural horror-thriller set against a spooky village where ghostly sounds occur, as an investigative journalist (Aadhi Pinisetty) tries to unearth the dark reality behind the mysterious sounds.

4. Delulu Express (Amazon Prime Plus – March 27th)

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Plus

Cast: Zakir Khan

Release Date: March 27th, 2025

A laugh-out-loud comedy series with a bunch of misfit travellers on a crazy train ride with lots of shocking twists and turns and side-splitting moments.

5. Mufasa: The Lion King (Jio Hotstar – March 26th)

Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar

Cast: Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Release Date: March 26th, 2025

This visually spectacular movie is a prequel to The Lion King that traces the evolution of Mufasa from being an orphan cub to becoming the iconic Pride Lands ruler.

6. The Studio (Apple TV+ – March 26th)

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Cast: Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Dewayne Perkins, Nicholas Stoller

Release Date: March 26th, 2025

A suspenseful drama that takes an insider's look at the challenges and triumphs of working at a best-of-the-best music recording studio

.

7. The Life List (Netflix – March 28th)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Sofia Carson, Kyle Allen, Sebastian de Souza, Connie Britton, José Zúñiga, Jordi Mollà, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Federico Rodriguez, Marianne Rendón, Michael Rowland

Release Date: March 28th, 2025

An uplifting drama regarding a woman discovering her childhood wishes after experiencing a surprising life alteration that motivates her toward her real pursuits.

8. Holland (Amazon Prime Plus – March 27th)

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Plus

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Matthew Macfadyen, Gael García Bernal, Jude Hill, Rachel Sennott, Lennon Parham, Isaac Krasner, Jeff Pope, Jacob Moran, Bill Russell

Release Date: March 27th, 2025

A visually beautiful drama tracking an artist's travels through the Netherlands as he searches for inspiration for his magnum opus.

9. Caught (Netflix – March 26th)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Soledad Villamil, Alberto Ammann, Juan Minujín, Matías Recalt, Carmela Rivero, Fernán Mirás, Mike Amigorena, Maite Aguilar, Victoria Almeida, Patricio Aramburu

Release Date: March 26th, 2025

A gripping crime thriller where a detective becomes involved in a web and deceit while solving a high-profile murder case.

10. Paul American (Jio Hotstar – March 28th)

Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar

Cast: Jake Paul, Logan Paul

Release Date: March 28th, 2025

A gripping biographical drama depicting the life and tribulations of an American icon, his climb to stardom, and the obstacles in his path.

With a plethora of fresh titles releasing this week, there's much to include on your watchlist! Which one will you be the first to stream?