In a shocking turn-of-events, Anurag Kashyap has bid adieu to Bollywood. The ace filmmaker has left Mumbai and bid farewell to the Hindi film industry. Kashyap said in an interview that Bollywood seemed "too toxic" to him with people running after making money and box office success. The Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker didn't disclose the new city he has moved to but revealed that he has already paid the rent of the new flat.

Anurag on quitting Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap told The Hindu that he wanted to be away from the film industry people. "I've left Mumbai. I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next Rs 500 or Rs 800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone," he said.

Anurag also stressed on how he is not the first one to leave the film industry and shift somewhere else due to the toxicity of the people in it. This comes barely a few months after Anurag had said that he wanted to shift to Bengaluru. "I am going to the South. I want to go where there is stimulation. Otherwise, I will die as an old man. I am so disappointed and disgusted by my own industry. I am disgusted by the mindset."

Lost the joy of filmmaking

The Ugly director had said in an interview with Hollywood Reporter that in the film industry, even before one makes the film, everyone starts wondering about how to sell it. He confessed that for him that is the moment he loses the joy of filmmaking. He also said that it is primarily the reason he wants to move out of Mumbai.

Anurag Kashyap has given Bollywood some of its cult classics and his decision to leave the industry is definitely going to leave a vacuum that would be hard to fill.