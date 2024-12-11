Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, will be getting married to her long-term boyfriend, now-fiancé, Shane Gregoire, on December 11, 2024. The pre-wedding festivities of Shane Gregoire and Aaliyah Kashyap began on December 4, 2024.

Several videos and pictures of the haldi, the mehendi ceremony, as well as a cocktail party have surfaced on social media.

The soon-to-be married couple, Aaliyah and Shane, are seen twinning and winning hearts.

On Tuesday, the couple hosted a mehendi ceremony, which was attended by Khushi Kapoor and her rumoured beau, Vedang Raina, and other celebs. Anurag Kashyap was also present at the ceremony and was seen dancing with Khushi and his daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap.

Among several videos, a clip of emotional Anurag Kashyap hugging Aaliyah went viral.

In the video, Anurag Kashyap and his daughter Aaliyah were seen twirling and dancing. The father-daughter duo looked as they danced and enjoyed the moment. Anurag Kashyap was also seen saying something to his daughter's ears.

However, eagle-eyed netizens noticed a cigarette in Anurag Kashyap holding a cigarette in his hand while swaying with his daughter.

Aaliyah looked stunning in a teal lehenga with intricate golden artwork, zari, and motif work. Her blouse had a plunging neckline and was elegantly paired with a golden necklace, bangle, chandbalis, and maang teeka.

Meanwhile, Kalki Koechlin, the ex-wife of Anurag Kashyap, also attended the wedding festivities of his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap.

A video of the actor has surfaced on social media.

For the pre-wedding event, Kalki opted for a bold outfit. She was dressed in a green dhoti skirt paired with a plunging neckline blouse.

Kalki shared a slew of pictures from the mehendi ceremony on her Instagram; she captioned it, "Mehendi taiyyari."

Kalki also reacted to Aaliyah's post and wrote in the comment section, "Look at you, from a kid I used to read stories to, to a solid woman who has her own stories to tell. Love you✨."

The wedding of Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, is happening in Mumbai today. Several pictures have surfaced on social media.

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, looks regal in a pastel bridal outfit as she walks down with her bridesmaid. Kalki Koechlin, Imitaz Ali, Vedang Raina, and Khushi Kapoor have arrived for the wedding.

Daddy Anurag Kashyap was seen welcoming baaratis.