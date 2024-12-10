Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah is getting married to her long-time boyfriend Shane Gregoire in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities began on December 4. On Monday night, December 9, the couple hosted a cocktail party for friends and family, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Gen Z stars namely Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Orry, among others, graced the occasion in traditional outfits.

Aaliyah's father, Anurag Kashyap, was also seen posing with the couple for the paparazzi.

Anurag was joined by his colleagues Vikramaditya Motwane and Imtiaz Ali.

However, during the photo-op, paps asked the bride's father to say a few words as his daughter was getting married.

He responded to requests for a smile, saying, "Dhulan ka baap hu, muskura kaise sakta hoon andar se rone ka dil karra hai." ("I'm the bride's father; how can I smile when my heart feels like crying inside?).

Aaliyah wore a stunning red lehenga set for her cocktail night. The ensemble is designed by Arpita Mehta and features a sleeveless blouse, lehenga skirt, and a net dupatta with embroidery, sequin embellishments, and beaded work. The blouse has strap sleeves and a plunging neckline.

Shane Gregoire donned a black bandhgala with a blazer. Rumored couple Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina opted for golden outfits.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai last year. Aaliyah is reportedly set to tie the knot on December 11. Anurag Kashyup's daughter is relatively young and has turned 23 this year.

Recently, the bride's BFF and bridesmaid Khushi Kapoor shared a bunch of photos from the rocking bridal shower and captioned it, "Kickstarting the wedding festivities @aaliyahkashyap @shanegregoire."

While Aaliyah wore a white dress for the party, her girl gang wore pink. A few of her close friends were present at the bash, including, Sakshi Shivdasani, Ida Ali, Kareema Barry, Muskan Chanana, Pearl Malik and Manika Malkani.